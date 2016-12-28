Carrie Fisher's TV Presence Will Be Felt With Family Guy, Catastrophe and More

The world may have lost an icon when Carrie Fisher passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the age of 60, but viewers haven't seen the last of her just yet. In addition to the upcoming Star Wars Episode VIII where Fisher will reprise her star-making role of General Leia Organa, Fisher has quite a few TV roles in the can.

Fisher, who has recurred on Family Guy as Angela, Peter Griffin's boss, since 2005, will be heard in two more episodes of the Fox animated comedy, E! News has confirmed. "Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely," Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane tweeted after news of Fisher's passing broke.