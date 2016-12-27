In Honor of Carrie Fisher's Star Wars Legacy, Watch Her Audition for Princess Leia

The Force has always been with Carrie Fisher.
In wake of the Hollywood icon's untimely passing early Tuesday morning, a Star Wars audition tape has resurfaced that proves Fisher was born to play Princess Leia Organa.
In the grainy, black and white footage, Carrie, then only 19-years-old, reads for the part of the Rebel Alliance leader opposite Harrison Ford. Despite being nearly 15 years younger than her future co-star, Carrie's star quality shines alongside the veteran actor.
Little did she know then, but George Lucas casting Fisher in the role would singlehandedly launch her acting career and cement her fame for decades to come. Carrie went on to reprise Princess Leia in four more Star Wars films, most recently in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens. According to multiple outlets, Carrie wrapped filming on Star Wars: Episode VIII prior to her death.
While flying from London to Los Angeles on Friday, Fisher suffered a heart attack. She spent the next four days being treated in the ICU at the UCLA Medical Center, but ultimately died earlier today. Carrie's 24-year-old daughter Billie Lourd confirmed her beloved mother's death in a statement: "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."
Since news broke of Fisher's passing, members of her immediate as well as Star Wars family have paid tribute to the actress. Ford commended his former co-star, telling us, "Carrie was one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely."
Mark Hamill, who played Carrie's brother in the franchise, released his own lengthy statement to E! News that read in part, "It's never easy to lose such a vital, irreplaceable member of the family, but this is downright heartbreaking. Carrie was one-of-a-kind who belonged to us all—whether she liked it or not.
"She played such a crucial role in my professional & personal life, & both would have been far emptier without her," he continued.