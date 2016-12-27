Carrie Fisher's Most Memorable TV Appearances

The world lost a legend today.
We may all chiefly remember Carrie Fisher for embodying Princess Leia in the Star Wars movies, but Fisher contributed a lot to pop culture. She was also a fantastic best-selling writer, an advocate for mental health, a script doctor for some of our favorite movies, and one of the best guest actors any TV show could hope to get.
Fisher appeared in quite a few TV series over the years, in anything from a couple of scenes to multiple episodes over multiple seasons, and she stole every second she was on screen. Check out some of her most memorable appearances in our gallery below.
Fisher also did a bit of writing for TV, and is credited with writing an episode of Young Indiana Jones, and a 1997 episode of Roseanne that guest starred her mother, Debbie Reynolds. Fisher is also credited as a writer on several different Oscar ceremonies, proving that she has truly been everywhere throughout her career.
She died on Tuesday morning after suffering a heart attack on a plane last Friday. She was 60 years old.