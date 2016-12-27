T.I.'s Wife Tiny Files for Divorce After 6 Years of Marriage

Another Hollywood couple has called it quits.
T.I.'s wife Tiny has filed for divorce from the rapper after six years of marriage, E! News can confirm.
The two have three children together, King Harris, Major Harris and Heiress Harris.
Tiny, who was born Tameka Cottle, also has an older daughter, Zonnique Pullins, from a previous relationship.
Cottle has three stepchildren from her marriage to T.I., born Clifford Harris Jr., named Messiah, Domani and Deyjah Harris.
A source tells E! News that they have been having ups and downs in their relationship for some time now and that "arguments and disagreements over some issues led them to split."
Ultimately, our insider tells us, the two want to "still be friends for the kids and family."
The former couple documented their lives on the hit VH1 series T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, which debuted back in December 2011.
Tiny first made a name for herself in the music industry when she was a member of the uber-successful R&B group Xscape.
She also won a Grammy Award for her work as a writer on the TLC hit single "No Scrubs."
Neither Tiny nor T.I. have spoken out about their split on social media yet, although based on their Instagram accounts, it appears that the former duo spent the holidays together as a family with their children.
—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua