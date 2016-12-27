Savannah Guthrie Talks First Christmas with Newborn Son Charley Feldman

A big happy birthday is in order for Savannah Guthrie, but she's not looking for any presents...everything she could ever want is right in her arms!
Her Today Show "family" called the host on Tuesday to send their well wishes on her special day, and she dished the details behind her first Christmas with her newborn baby boy, Charley, as well as her two-year-old daughter, Vale.
"It was great," she said. "I think this is the first Christmas [Vale] got into it, and she only asked for one thing from Santa, and it was a cake. So, Santa tried to come and put it together...A four layer cake, but maybe Santa was a little amitious because by the time it ended it looked like the Leaning Tower of Pisa!"
As for her newborn baby boy, Guthrie said, "Charley got a rattle and some pacifiers in his stocking, and we all had matching pajamas."
The TV host couldn't help but continue to gush, "I just felt like all my gifts were in my arms, not under the tree, and I just have not stopped feeling so much gratitude, and it's just so fun!"
She was also feeling excited to enjoy dinner with her husband, Michael Feldman, and her mother for her birthday. "[We're] going out on a hot date. I think that's the first time I'll be out in three weeks, so I might even work in a shower," she joked.
Guthrie gave birth to her baby boy on December 8. He weighed in at 9 lbs., 8 oz. and measured 21.5 inches long.
"The proud parents are doing great!" Today tweeted the following morning.
Savannah also tweeted, "We are so grateful. Blessings overflow. Along with tears of joy."