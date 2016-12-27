Debbie Reynolds Breaks Her Silence After Carrie Fisher's Death

Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of its brightest stars, Carrie Fisher.

E! News confirmed Tuesday that the Star Wars actress died at 8:55 a.m. PT. Speaking on behalf of Fisher's actress daughter Billie Lourd, publicist Simon Halls said, "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."

Fisher's mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, broke her silence via Facebook. "Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter," she wrote. "I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop."