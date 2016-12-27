Debbie Reynolds Breaks Her Silence After Carrie Fisher's Death

Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of its brightest stars, Carrie Fisher.
E! News confirmed Tuesday that the Star Wars actress died at 8:55 a.m. PT. Speaking on behalf of Fisher's actress daughter Billie Lourd, publicist Simon Halls said, "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."
Fisher's mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, broke her silence via Facebook. "Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter," she wrote. "I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop."
Many of Fisher's Star Wars co-stars, including Anthony Daniels and Mark Hamill, took to Twitter to express their grief. Fisher's agent in the U.K., Seamus Lyte, shared his sympathies in an exclusive statement to E! News. "Carrie was a personal friend for 15 years. She was a legendary actress and a cultural icon. I am devastated by the news," he said. "ALL my thoughts and prayers are with her daughter Billie, mother Debbie, and brother Todd at this time."
Bob Iger, Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, spoke of her contribution to the film world. "Carrie Fisher was one-of-a-kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth with us all with her trademark wit and irreverence," Iger said. "Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally. She will be sorely missed, and we join millions of fans and friends around the world who mourn her loss today."
Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm, also paid tribute to the accomplished actress. "Carrie holds such special place in the hearts of everyone at Lucasfilm it is difficult to think of a world without her. She was Princess Leia to the world but a very special friend to all of us. She had an indomitable spirit, incredible wit, and a loving heart. Carrie also defined the female hero of our age over a generation ago," Kennedy said. "Her groundbreaking role as Princess Leia served as an inspiration of power and confidence for young girls everywhere. We will miss her dearly."