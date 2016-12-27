Carrie Fisher Dies After Heart Attack: Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Lupita Nyong'o and More Stars React

The tragic news of Carrie Fisher's passing has hit Hollywood hard.
"It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," publicist Simon Halls told E! News in a statement Tuesday. "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly."
The 60-year-old actress died after going into cardiac arrest during a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday. She was transported to the UCLA Medical Center where she later passed away.
Fisher—the daughter of actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher—was best known for her major role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars movies and has had great impact on the industry. Now, many of her famous colleagues, friends and fans are speaking out in her honor:
There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly. pic.twitter.com/GgIeYGeMt9— Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 27, 2016
Princess Leia, @CarrieFisher - now one with the Force. Your kindness & sharp wit will be missed. #RIP PS: Thanks for the milk & cookies. xx pic.twitter.com/NeyyHNUuuG— Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) December 27, 2016
no words #Devastated pic.twitter.com/R9Xo7IBKmh— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 27, 2016
I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad.— Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016
Dearest Carrie, so incredibly sad to say farewell so soon to such a beautifully honest and unique human being- see you in the multiverse.— Andy Serkis (@andyserkis) December 27, 2016
.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 27, 2016
R.I.P.
#CarrieFisher was so witty and provocative and unrelentingly interesting. Goddamn, I loved her. Everyone did.— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) December 27, 2016
So so so sad. Thank you, Carrie Fisher. What a loss.— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 27, 2016
Sweet, Brilliant, Irreverent, Huge hearted Carrie, You gave me advice I live by to this day, & always will. On the wings of angels fly...??— Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) December 27, 2016
We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she'd want you to be. Rest in paradise @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/vxDJkVag06— Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) December 27, 2016
Such a sad day for her family, friends and millions of fans. Carrie Fisher is deeply missed.— Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher you were a force throughout your life. And went away too soon dammit. RIP. And 2016 you suck.— Connie Britton (@conniebritton) December 27, 2016
No. No. Fuck this shit. Carrie Fisher is a fucking legend and this is bullshit.— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 27, 2016
I can't believe Carrie Fisher's gone. Heart goes out to her family. Terrible. Fuck 2016.— Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) December 27, 2016
I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016
Amazing princess. Kickass warrior. Incredible writer. Kind soul. My first crush at 6. RIP Carrie Fisher...galaxies of fans mourn your loss.— Chris Hardwick (@hardwick) December 27, 2016
Well 2016 is officially the worst. RIP Carrie Fisher. Thank you for inspiring generations of young women to kick ass. Truly an icon.— Chloe Bennet (@ChloeBennet4) December 27, 2016
She was a walking masterclass. Remained so upbeat throughout her life and career. Unapologetically Carrie Fisher. Always.— Jordan Fisher (@Jordan_Fisher) December 27, 2016
Fuck this year. Fuck this whole sick, worthless cruel prank of a year. #RIPCarrieFisher— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 27, 2016
Rest In Peace Carrie Fisher. I grew up watching your movies and your role as Princess Leia will inspire many in the face of adversity— Prince Jackson (@princemjjjaxon) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely.— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016
thoughts and prayers to Carrie Fisher's family— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 27, 2016
No words. We love you @carrieffisher forever our Princess. May God bless you as richly as you blessed us #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/1UNsWOEKuW— James Arnold Taylor (@JATactor) December 27, 2016
2016 is killing me. So sad in one week losing two greats. First George Michael now Carrie fisher. So sad. I just can't ???! Rip both of you— AJ McLean (@skulleeroz) December 27, 2016
If I heard Carrie Fisher was going to make an appearance I wanted to see it. U know ur special when Meryl Streep plays YOU in a movie. RIP.— billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher played my mom once. "You don't really look like my daughter. You could be my mother's daughter, though." #RIPCarrieFisher— Sunny Mabrey (@SunnyMabrey) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher. George Michael. Alan Thicke? Wow. Enjoy life's moments. We never know when it will be the last. #RIP ??????— Dulé Hill (@DuleHill) December 27, 2016
R.I.P. Carrie Fisher. A brilliantly funny, talented woman. We will miss your humor now more than ever.— Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher. RIP. What a talent. What a year. pic.twitter.com/yEFfv2GN6K— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 27, 2016
Rest In Peace to the incredible @carrieffisher . So sad. Too soon.— Deborah Ann Woll (@DeborahAnnWoll) December 27, 2016
So sad to hear about the passing of the amazingly talented and spirited, Carrie Fisher. May the force be with you, Carrie. #RIPPrincess pic.twitter.com/6YM5tIu7uE— Jake T. Austin (@JakeTAustin) December 27, 2016
1 time a friend said I had a "Carrie Fisher appeal"& it was one of the greatest compliments I've ever been paid. Rest in peace, my hero girl— mae whitman (@maebirdwing) December 27, 2016
Not Carrie Fisher. Just. Not. Carrie Fisher.— Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) December 27, 2016
NOOOOOOOOOO!!!!! Not Carrie Fisher!!!!!! Damn!!!!!!! ?????for her family & friends (oh Ms Debbie Reynolds so sorry) #RIPCarrieFisher— Kim Fields (@KimVFields) December 27, 2016
I have no words. RIP Carrie Fisher.— Jenna Ushkowitz (@JennaUshkowitz) December 27, 2016
A very sad day. Our princess has passed away. RIP Carrie Fisher.— Jon Cassar (@joncassar) December 27, 2016
From all the strong women onscreen &off-we thank you, Carrie Fisher ,for showing us how to be a badass woman w sass & great hair.? @starwars— Katherine McNamara (@Kat_McNamara) December 27, 2016
Heartbreaking to hear of Carrie Fisher's passing, Knowing and working with her is something Ill never forget. A true American original.— DJ Qualls (@TheOnlyDJQualls) December 27, 2016
Thank you Carrie Fisher for my childhood.— Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) December 27, 2016
RIP Carrie Fisher. The Galaxy will celebrate your legacy ?— Cody Miller (@swimiller) December 27, 2016
Well, 2016. Aren't you just a swift kick in the nuts. Carrie Fisher was a legend and a role model on how to speak your mind. What a loss.— Jewel Staite (@JewelStaite) December 27, 2016