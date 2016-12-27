Orlando Bloom's Christmas With Katy Perry Ends With Pie in His Face

The Perry family decided to play Hasbro's Pie Face Showdown. After putting a big dollop of whipped cream on the unit's throwing arm, each player placed his or her face on one of the chin rests. At the count of three, the two players rapidly pushed the button closest to them, activating the hand on the throwing arm. Players tried to get the arm to move toward their rival, and when it got too close to the pie thrower, it would spring up, creaming the loser's face.

Though Katy lost to Angela Lerche, she decided to rub whipped cream all over her sister's face and run away. Orlando, meanwhile, went up against Katy's brother, David Hudson. When it looked like the 39-year-old actor was about to lose, someone decided to shove pie in his face. Like his 32-year-old girlfriend, Orlando shared the video on Instagram and joked, "He cheated."