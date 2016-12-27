Avril Lavigne Announces First Album Since Lyme Disease Diagnosis

"I'm really happy to announce that I am now working on new music and I will be releasing a new album in 2017," Lavigne continued. "I can't wait to open up and share my heart with you!"

Lavigne's last single was "Fly," which she wrote and performed for the 2015 Special Olympics. "I'm excited for you guys to hear the new songs," she said. "It's going to be an amazing 2017!"

If anyone deserves an "amazing" year, it's Lavigne. A year and a half ago, the singer-songwriter told People she was bedridden for five months after she was diagnosed with Lyme Disease. "I felt like I couldn't breathe, I couldn't talk and I couldn't move," she said. "I thought I was dying."