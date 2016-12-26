Khloe Kardashian's Christmas Eve Kiss to Reign Disick May Be the Family's Cutest Photo of the Season

Do you see what we see?
It's no secret that Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party had plenty of aww-worthy moments captured through photos.
But on Monday night, Khloe Kardashian exceeded many fans' expectations with a candid Instagram post involving Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign Disick.
While inside their decorated home, KoKo shared a sweet kiss on the cheek with the caption, "My Reign."
In less than an hour, the post got close to 500,000 likes with many followers using adorable, beautiful and soooo cute to describe the moment.
Courtesy of @johnandjoseph
Courtesy of @johnandjoseph
While Khloe ultimately headed on a private plane to Cleveland to spend Christmas Day with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was still able to celebrate the holidays with her family.
On Christmas Eve, the businesswoman joined her sisters for a star-studded holiday bash that featured performances from John Legend, BabyFace and David Foster. Hot Dog on a Stick and Hansen's Cakes provided food while guests including Kyle Richards, Paris Hilton and more danced the night away.
Courtesy of @johnandjoseph
Khloe also got to experience snow when she went sledding with Penelope Disick on Christmas Eve at a neighbor's mock winter wonderland.
With Christmas officially over—we know it hurts—Khloe is already feeling the sadness. "Already missing my moms Christmas Eve party!" she wrote on Instagram Monday night.
Thank goodness for cameras!