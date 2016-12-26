Jerry Seinfeld's Kids Are All Grown Up While Posing for Family Holiday Card

Happy holidays from the Seinfeld family.
As many Americans travel across the country for Christmas and Hanukkah, Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica Seinfeld headed to the snowy mountains for a winter getaway.
When not hitting the slopes or relaxing by the fire, the Hollywood couple gathered their kids and dogs together for a family photo.
What came next was one pretty special holiday card.
"And for one half of a second, they stopped fighting. I am about to lose it," Jessica captioned the family memory. "This is our holiday card because I didn't do one. Happy holidays."
She added, "If we make it to 2017 it will be a miracle." Any other parents in the same boat this week?
All jokes aside, the couple's children including Shepherd, Sascha and Julian appeared to be having a blast as they smiled for the camera and stayed bundled up in plenty of outerwear.
As for mom and dad, they recently celebrated their anniversary on the slopes. After enjoying a ride down the snow-covered hills, Jessica took to Instagram to share a sweet message to her husband.
"Keeping it fresh after 17 years, today," she captioned the video.
And for a little extra throwback, we couldn't help but recall the moment Jerry explained to Oprah Winfrey why he knew Jessica was the one for her. As it turned out, he knew right away.
"You know what it is? It's not the conversation or the attraction that you feel. It's just this comfort level when someone is in your house," he explained on The Oprah Winfrey Show back in 2004. "This is someone I want to spend my life with."