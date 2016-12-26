George Michael Starred in an Early Version of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke

George Michael was really ahead of his time.

Before Carpool Karaoke became the hit segment it is today, there was James Corden's British sitcom Gavin and Stacey. Corden opened up to The Late Show's Stephen Colbert earlier this year about the origins of The Late Late Show's hit segment, and revealed it all began in a 2011 skit for the British charity Comic Relief. In the video, Corden played his Gavin and Stacey persona while driving around with the late singer.

"My original idea was to pick George Michael up from prison in a car," Corden said. "And then we realized, 'Maybe we'll lose the prison, but what if there's still some fun for me and George to be in the car and we'll sing some Wham! songs?'"