Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Christmas Gift From Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth knows the way to his leading lady's heart.
Miley Cyrus showed off one of her Christmas gifts from her man and her selfie proves she's already in love with her present.
Cyrus posted a pic of her multicolored earring and wrote, "I [heart] my rainbow moon my dude made fo me."
Jewelry for Christmas? Yes, please. Custom jewelry made by Hemsworth? Yaaassss, please.
The singer also shared numerous pics of her with her beau in matching reindeer hats and Christmas garb throughout the holiday.
But things took a serious turn for Cyrus when she posted a message to her fans about what Christmas really means to her.
"Call me the Grinch but Christmas always makes me feel deeply sad. It is filled with so much excessiveness & greed…I just hope everyone gives the gift of love and acceptance this year to not only their own family but those around the globe who don't get everything they wished for due to life's unfair circumstances."
She added, "My parents always made Christmas about others and I hope you find it in your heart to do the same! @HappyHippieFdn is what I am most thankful for this year because of the purpose it gives me. Without it I would feel so lost and useless on this planet! Thank you to all those who support our mission and I hope everyone has a magically merry whatever you celebrate! #CelebrateLoveEveryday."