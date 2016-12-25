Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Celebrate Christmas Eve With Her Three Kids

Snapchat
Snapchat
What's better than spending Christmas Eve with Blake Shelton? Well, spending the holiday with him and getting treated to your very own private Blake Shelton concert. Right?
That's precisely what Gwen Stefani and her three sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo Rossdale got last night as the group spent the holiday together.
On the No Doubt front woman's Snapchat, the country crooner serenaded a group of family and friends while everyone gathered for the holiday.
Shelton was on guitar while two of his pals played accordion and guitar in the background.
Meanwhile, all three of Stefani's sons donned matching red plaid shirts while Shelton opted for a similar style in black and white.
The three kids danced around the living room and played with candy, Christmas decorations and chocolate-filled candy canes during the get-together.
But the festivities didn't end there! The entire group enjoyed a family meal together alongside Stefani's father Dennis and her siblings.
After the feast, the group opened up some of their stockings to check out the goodies inside and continued to celebrate.
Sounds (and looks) like it was a Christmas Eve to remember for the entire family and more!