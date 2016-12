It was a snowy Christmas Eve in L.A. for the Kardashians.

Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope Disick, 4, went sledding near their homes in Calabasas in Los Angeles County, where the temperatures were in the low 50s. One of the houses' front yards was made into a winter wonderland.

Khloe and Kourtney posted on Snapchat videos of their snowy day out.

"Snow in Calabasas!" Khloe wrote. "I love my neighbors."