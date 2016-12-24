Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Step Out to Attend The Nutcracker Ballet With Family

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got out of the house and into the Christmas spirit Friday, marking the pair's most public joint outing in weeks, following personal turmoil for both.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her rapper husband attended a Los Angeles Ballet performance of The Nutcracker at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center with their daughter North West, 3, her sister Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope Disick, and a few friends. The group was also accompanied by bodyguards.

At the ballet, Kim wore a large red hoodie and sat next to Kanye, who wore a black one. The two seemed comfortable, gazing in each other's eyes and talking intimately, an eyewitness told E! News exclusively. North sat on her mother's lap. Penelope, seated next to her mother, fell asleep at one point.