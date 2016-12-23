Carrie Fisher's Brother Says Her Condition Is Still Unknown, Remains in Intensive Care Unit Following Heart Attack

Carrie Fisher's condition is still unknown.

Her brother, Todd Fisher, told E! News the actress remains in the Intensive Care Unit of the UCLA Medical Center following a heart attack she had aboard a flight on Friday.

At this moment, he could not give an update regarding her condition. "Carrie is in intensive care. That's all we have to say at this moment though," he said. "There's nothing else to report because we haven't even spoken to the doctors ourselves."