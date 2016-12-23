Mariah Carey Shows Ample Cleavage While ''Festivating'' in Diamond Bra

by Kendall Fisher |

Mariah Carey is giving us all a mahvelous gift!

The "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer stripped down to her skivvies again on Friday, posing in the Aspen mansion she's currently renting and sharing a super seductive photo in the spirit of the holidays. 

"Festivating dahlings," she caption the photo, wearing nothing but a pair of black snow boots and an unbuttoned plaid shirt over a diamond encrusted bra, revealing plenty of cleavage. She holds onto a Santa-theme glass of what we're sure is some type of champagne concoction, smiling as she poses on her knees.

A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

This is the second, festively sexy photo Mimi has shared this week. She posted another pic in the same outfit while posing by her massive Christmas tree on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, despite the holiday season, the Queen of Christmas has been especially busy. On Thursday, she launched a brand new website and followed that with an announcement for a slew of new music videos. In fact, she shared a new vid for "Here Comes Santa Claus" on the site, which not only feature dem babies, Moroccan and Monroe, but also her new beau, Bryan Tanaka.

A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Then, on Thursday night, she shared a video while dancing with her son to "All I Want for Christmas Is You"—he knew all the words, of course—and making Mimi's "Secret" Sauce.

In case you were wondering what's so "secret" about the sauce, E! News actually obtained the recipe. Check it out below:

Mimi's "Secret" Sauce 
 
Ingredients:
Two 28oz cans of San Marzano tomatoes (crushed)
3 garlic gloves, minced
2 tea spoons of salt
1 tea spoon black pepper
1/4 chopped flat Italian parsley recipe
1/4 olive oil
 
Directions:
1. In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil over medium-heat. 
 
2. Add garlic and cook until light golden brown, for about 5 minutes. 
 
3. Add tomatoes and bring to boil, stirring frequently. 
 
4. Add salt and pepper and lower the heat and simmer for about 15-20 minutes. 
 
5. Stir in the chopped Italian parsley.
 
6. Enjoy at Christmas or any time of the year!
