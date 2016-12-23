Goo Goo Dolls' John Rzeznik Welcomes Daughter Liliana Carella Into the World

A huge congratulations are in store for Goo Goo Dolls' guitarist and frontman John Rzeznik!

E! News confirms the musician and his wife of three years, Melina Gallo, welcomed a baby girl into the world on Thursday in Los Angeles.

We're told they named their newborn daughter Liliana Carella, and People magazine reports she was born weighing 7 lbs., 9 oz. and measuring 20-inches long.

"Mama and baby are gorgeous and healthy," Rzeznik, 51, gushed to People of welcoming his first child. "What more could I ask for?"

The rockstar first announced he was expecting a child in November while he was doing a Facebook Live chat with Sirius XM Radio. "I'm ready. I'm ready for action," he joked of taking on diaper duties. "I've been an uncle my whole life, but I've never been a dad…I'm sleeping in two-hour shifts [to prepare]."

Meanwhile, Rzeznik and Gallo first began dating in 2005 and married in July 2013.

The couple said "I do" at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, Calif., in front of about 120 guests, including the rocker's band mates.

Rzeznik decided to opt out of serenading his bride during their wedding, telling People at the time, "We made it perfectly clear that I would not be singing at all at our wedding. Our song was Adele's 'Make You Feel My Love.' I love her version of that song."

This the first child for both Rzeznik and Gallo.

Congratulations to the family of three!

