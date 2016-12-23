Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky Step Out for Date Night in Los Angeles

Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky fit in a date night before the holidays.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and rapper were spotted leaving Mastro's in Los Angeles Thursday. Kendall looked chic in an all-black ensemble and aviator sunglasses, while A$AP was dressed in bright colors, opting for a purple, teal and green palette.

An eyewitness tells E! News that the duo arrived for dinner in Kendall's Ferrari, but he proved to be quite the gentleman when he "walked out first and held the door for her and led the way." Although Kendall has never commented on her love life, it has been clear that she and A$AP have been growing closer over the past year. E! News previously reported that Kendall and the rapper aren't exclusive. In fact, she's been playing the field.