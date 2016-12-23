Miles Teller Flips Bronco in Bad Car Accident

UPDATE: Teller took to Twitter to let his fans know that he and his girlfriend are OK. "Me and @keleighsperry are okay. I hope the other passengers are as well. The other driver pulled into oncoming traffic and bad accident was unavoidable," he wrote. "This woman's irrational and ignorant decision put our lives and her passengers in very real danger. Happy we could walk away."
Miles Teller experienced some major whiplash.
The Bleed For This star was in a bad car accident, E! News confirms. Teller and his girlfriend Keleigh Sperry were driving in his Bronco Thursday night when an Uber driver made a left turn and cut off Teller's car, causing it to flip over. Valley Traffic Division tells E! News that Sperry and an Uber passenger sustained minor injuries, but only the Uber passenger was transported to the hospital.
The Valley Traffic Division also adds that the blame of the accident lies with the Uber driver.
This accident is just the latest in Teller's scary vehicular history. When he was just 20 years old, Teller was in a near-fatal accident.
"My buddy lost control of my car going 80 mph. We flipped eight times. I got ejected out the window. The car landed and I was just laying like 50 feet from the car, unconscious, covered in blood. My buddy thought I was dead," Teller said in an interview with ABC's Peter Travers.
Although Teller was OK, he still has both literal and metaphorical scars from it. "I got scars on my face. I still have two rocks in my face," Teller said. He revealed that doctors told him removing the rocks would cause more scarring, but the trauma from the crash didn't end there.
Teller had to endure painful laser procedures for three more years to remove some of the scarring, which The Spectacular Now star said inhibited from being casted for certain roles.
"When I first started auditioning, people were straight up just like, 'Yeah, Miles is a good actor, [but it] doesn't make sense for this character to have scars,'" Teller said. "They [the scars] used to be really bad."
"And then Rabbit Hole [film director] John Cameron Mitchell was like, 'I love it. It tells a secret.'"
Thank goodness everyone is OK!
