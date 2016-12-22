Fergie and Josh Duhamel's Christmas Card Will Likely Put Your Family's Letter to Shame

Now this is how you send holiday cards to family and friends.

Just a few short days before celebrating Christmas as a family, Josh Duhamel and Fergie turned the whole "season's greetings" game upside down when they revealed their final look for the year.

In a bright and colorful illustration, fans are able to see the Hollywood couple and their son Axl in a whole new way as they celebrate the season both at home and near the palm trees.

"Happy holidays," Josh shared on Instagram Thursday night.

As you likely could have guessed, the card immediately received rave reviews and likes from fans and celebs including Molly Sims and Vanessa Lachey.