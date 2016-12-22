Fergie and Josh Duhamel's Christmas Card Will Likely Put Your Family's Letter to Shame

Avril Lavigne Accuses Mark Zuckerberg of "Promoting Bullying" After Facebook CEO Takes "Jab at Nickelback"
Now this is how you send holiday cards to family and friends.
Just a few short days before celebrating Christmas as a family, Josh Duhamel and Fergie turned the whole "season's greetings" game upside down when they revealed their final look for the year.
In a bright and colorful illustration, fans are able to see the Hollywood couple and their son Axl in a whole new way as they celebrate the season both at home and near the palm trees.
"Happy holidays," Josh shared on Instagram Thursday night.
As you likely could have guessed, the card immediately received rave reviews and likes from fans and celebs including Molly Sims and Vanessa Lachey.
For those wondering who deserves credit for the masterpiece, it appears illustrator James Malia returned for another year to help perfect the look.
He has also worked on special projects for famous faces like Sofia Vergara and LeBron James' family.
Holiday cards aside, both Fergie and Josh have much to look forward to in the year ahead.
As Axl continues to grow up right before their eyes, mom continues working on her latest solo album that features the new song "Life Goes On." In regards to Josh, he's expected to star in the latest Transformers movie out this coming summer.
But for now, it's all about soaking up the Christmas spirit and snow, even if they're in Southern California.
"Thank u daddy @joshduhamel 4 the snow in cali! (somebody was super happy to have hot cocoa…)," Fergie recently wrote on Instagram. "Laughing all the way."