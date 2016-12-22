Russell Wilson Just Made Christmas Unforgettable for the Entire Seattle Seahawks Organization

Russell Wilson, you've outdone yourself this holiday season.
Before the Seattle Seahawks quarterback takes to the field Christmas Eve in a match-up against the Arizona Cardinals, the football star decided to spread a whole lot of festive cheer.
As seen on Snapchat Thursday morning, Russell gifted every player, coach, trainer, equipment staff member and anyone else in the Seahawks organization with not one but two first-class tickets to anywhere in the world on Alaska Airlines.
"Nice little surprise for the fellas and everybody here at the Seahawks," he said on the social media app. "First-class flights for anywhere they want to go. Thanks Alaska."
But wait, there's more.
The offensive line also received Samsung big-screen TVs from Russell before their big match Saturday afternoon.
"For the big fellas. O-Line," Russell shared from the locker room. "They do love watching movies and TV…a little Netflix."
As Russell and Ciara prepare for their first Christmas together as husband and wife, E! News has learned that the pair will be spending the holiday with family in Seattle.
And if you take one look at their respective Instagram accounts, the pair has been celebrating all month long.
Whether fulfilling dreams at Seattle's Children Hospital or showing off a few gift ideas, it sure looks likes a wonderful time for this Hollywood couple.