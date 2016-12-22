Matthew Bellamy and Girlfriend Elle Evans Join Kate Hudson and Her Family in Aspen

Come one, come all!

Kate Hudson and her family are continuing their tradition of spending the holidays in Aspen, and this year her ex-fiancé Matthew Bellamy and his girlfriend Elle Evans have come along for the ride.

Hudson has been Snapchatting and sharing picture and video on her Instagram, where her kids Ryder Robinson and Bingham Bellamy have been the stars. Whether they're roasting marshmallows or making s'mores, Hudson and her family know how to celebrate in a festive way. During the day, however, some members have been hitting the slopes.

Evans took to Instagram to share footage of her very first time skiing. Fortunately, she didn't wipe out! "My first time ever skiing! pretty good for my 2nd day so fun!! #aspen #snowmass #bendandsnap," she captioned the video.