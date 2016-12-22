Brad Pitt Accuses Angelina Jolie of Sharing Custody Case Details

Brad Pitt is adamant about protecting his and Angelina Jolie's children's privacy when it comes to the couple's divorce and custody battle.

The actor's lawyers this week filed a motion asking a judge to seal records regarding the six kids—Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. The attorneys had earlier this month filed a request to seal the entire case and were denied. However, the judge had said at the time requests to seal specific documents would be considered, as the children were all minor.

In their new filing, made on Wednesday, Pitt's lawyers allege Jolie and her attorneys have compromised the kids' privacy through court filings to try to undercut the actor in the couple's custody battle, according to court documents obtained by E! News. NBC News first reported the news Thursday.