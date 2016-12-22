Helen Mirren's "Inspirational" Christmas Message: "2016 Has Been a Big Pile of S--t"

Helen Mirren is feeling pretty jovial about Christmas this year.

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show alongside her Collateral Beauty co-star Will Smith, Mirren was asked by host Graham Norton to give viewers an "inspirational Christmas message" ahead of the holidays. Mirren did as she was requested.

"Hello. At this time of celebration and togetherness we have the chance to reflect on the year gone by," she said directly into the camera, "and I think we can all agree that 2016 has been a big pile of s--t. So my advice to you is to drink responsibly and be merry. Have a very happy Christmas, but above all go see Collateral Beauty out on Boxing Day."