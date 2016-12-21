Kobe Bryant and Wife Vanessa Share the First Photo of Their Baby Girl Bianka

A photo posted by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Dec 21, 2016 at 5:20pm PST

It's time to make things official!

More than a week after E! News confirmed Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Bryant had welcomed their third child, the two parents took to Instagram and shared the very first photo of baby Bianka.

"@vanessabryant and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!!" the former Los Angeles Lakers player shared on Wednesday evening. "#BabyBlessing #SweetBaby #AnotherAngel. Bianka Bella Bryant. December 5, 2016. 7 pounds 5 ounces 20 inches."

Vanessa added, "Kobe and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!!!"

The couple's newest arrival recently joined older siblings Natalia Diamante Bryant and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant.