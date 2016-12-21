3 Easy Ways to Wear Classic New Year's Eve Trends Like a Pro

One thing's for certain: When it comes to dressing for New Year's Eve, it's a go big or go home kind of event.

After all it's your last chance to party before the clock strikes midnight, so you want to make sure you have the perfect outfit lined up. But let's get one thing straight: NYE attire is intrinsically festive, but there's a fine line between looking celebratory and having your getup coming across tacky. Sexy trends like sparkles, metallics and rich reds aren't new, but there are new, fresh ways to wear them.

So this year, try one of these simple styling tips that'll be sure to get in the holiday spirit without going overboard—especially when it comes to sporting sequins.