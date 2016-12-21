Everyone Gets a Christmas Tree in Kourtney Kardashian's House: See Inside Her Festive Wonderland

Each kid scoring his/her own tree? Sounds amazing! Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick are three lucky children. Like her mom, Kourtney enlisted Jeff Leatham to help bring her Christmas dreams to life. "I have decorated our large trees in the past with friends and with help from the kids but now I have Jeff Leatham's team come over and help," she dished.

"This year for our main trees I was going to start all over with new decorations but Jeff was over and he asked, 'Aren't the kids excited about seeing all these animal decorations from last year because that's what it's all about?'...and he was right!"

So the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kept her animal ornaments but had Leatham add some "matte cream globe ornaments" to "soften the vibe."