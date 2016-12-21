Paula Patton Pens Emotional Message for Former Father-in-Law Alan Thicke

Paula Patton penned a heartfelt tribute to her former father-in-law Alan Thicke Tuesday after he was laid to rest.

The actress, who used to be married to Thicke's son Robin Thicke, took to Instagram to share her message. "I knew Alan since I was 15 years old and he had a tremendous effect on my life. I loved and respected him so much!" she wrote alongside a professional photo of a smiling Thicke. "So many great memories and laughs together. We will miss him so much! His grandson is quite sure he is still here with us in spirit."

Paula and Robin share one child together, Julian Thicke.