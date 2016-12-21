City National Bank Sues Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott for $200,000 Debt

Spelling, who famously inherited only $800,000 of her famous father's estate, has been open about her financial problems in the wake of her lavish upbringing.

"It's no mystery why I have money problems. I grew up rich beyond anyone's wildest dreams. I never knew anything else," she wrote in her 2013 memoir, Spelling It Like It Is. "Even when I try to embrace a simpler lifestyle, I can't seem to let go of my expensive tastes. Even when my tastes aren't fancy, they're still costly. I moved houses to simplify my life, but lost almost a million dollars along the way."

Now, with a baby boy on the way to join her family of six, the star will soon have another mouth to feed.

"I feel so responsible for so many people and I can't do it," she said in a 2014 episode of her reality show, True Tori. "[I can't handle] the responsibility of having to take care of so many people financially."