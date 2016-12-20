Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Spread Holiday Cheer as Mr. and Mrs. Claus While Visiting Children's Hospital

Christmas came early for group of oh-so deserving kids.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were certainly in the giving spirit during a recent visit to Children's Hospital Los Angeles. The A-list couple dressed for the special occasion in matching Mr. and Mrs. Claus ensembles complete with red and white velvet Santa hats, proving they really are the most adorable (and gracious) couple in Hollywood.
The "Roar" singer and her actor beau posed for a few must-see photos with the young patients, and per one excited parent's post on Instagram, Katy and Orlando even sang a few Christmas carols.
Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Children's Hospital Los Angeles
"It was so beautiful," she wrote alongside a snapshot of the do-gooders surrounding her son. "I'm so very thankful and we got news we get to go home tomorrow."
Per a statement provided by Children's Hospital Los Angeles to E! News, "They also visited several patients who were too sick to leave their rooms, including a megafan who got a surprise happy birthday duet from Katy and Orlando."
Katy and Orlando are known for their charitable efforts, and both have been honored by major children's organizations like UNICEF. During the non-profit's annual Snowflake Ball in November, Perry told E! News exclusively of her boyfriend, "It's so funny: He was the previous award recipient. He's just got the most kind heart ever."
She added, "I try to take my light—whatever kind of global light of I have, whether it's on social media or any kind of influence—I try and steer that to what those people need and just bring awareness. This is just the beginning, and I'm really honored."
No word yet on how the couple will be spending the holidays together, but it sure looks like they're Christmas celebrations are off to a memorable start.