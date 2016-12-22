Justin Bieber's Biggest Moments of 2016 as Depicted By His Song Titles

Sorry: In October, the 22-year-old apologized to his fans (yes, again) for his latest bout of outbursts.

"People tend to want to shut you down..People try to twist things," he wrote in a since-deleted note on Twitter. "But I simply feel like, if I didn't use this platform to say how I truly feel, and if I didn't use this platform to be the man that I know I am, and speak from what's in my heart, then I'm doing myself injustice, and I'm not doing anybody in this audience any justice."

He continued, "There's going to be times where I say the wrong thing, because I'm human...I don't say the right thing all the time because if that was the case then I'd be a robot, and I'm just, I'm not a robot."

After explaining that there are going to be days when he's sad or mad, he concluded, "I just appreciate you guys tonight, listening to me and understanding, and rocking with me. You guys are truly amazing."