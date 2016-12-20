You're Doing It Wrong: How to Brush Wet Hair

Long hair, don't care?
Let's be real: You care...a lot.
Like skin, beautiful hair is a reflection of your self-care habits and awareness of your mane's specific needs. The truth is, though, most people are making small mistakes that are greatly impacting the volume and length of their locks. And, surprisingly, wet hair care is where a lot of people get it wrong.
When your tresses are damp, especially after a good shampoo and condition, it's at its most vulnerable state. Yes, it's easier to get through knots and tangles—but the ease is a result of increased elasticity of the hair follicles. Pull too hard or use the wrong tool and you will easily cause breakage or damage.
Unless you're going for a styled wet look, like Selena Gomez in this Instagram pic, you'll need a few tools to get those locks smooth and dry. Here's the thing: Your beauty tools depend on your hair texture and length.
"While your hair is still dry, use your fingers to separate knots and comb through hair. After you wash your hair, brush through hair with a natural bristle brush, starting at the bottom and working your way up," said celebrity hairstylist Marc Mena. "When your hair is wet, the best way to comb through curly hair is with conditioner and a wide-tooth comb."
Use anything other than these pro-prescribed tools, and it could cause cause breakage. The width of the brush and texture of the bristles, however, are dependent on the length and thickness of your hair. You can take this survey to find out what type of brush would be best for you.
Don't brush away beautiful hair! Check out our expert picks for tools below.
Now be honest: How do you brush or comb out your wet hair?