Daisy Fuentes' Husband Richard Marx Helps Subdue Violent Passenger on Flight

UPDATE: Richard Marx is speaking out on Twitter following the dramatic events. "Daisy and I are home safe and sound," he shared Tuesday evening. "No big 'hero' move at all. Just did what I would hope anyone would do in same situation. Tnx 4 concern."
Korean Air also confirmed that flight attendants followed protocol by subduing the unruly passenger and tying him up with ropes. The passenger was turned over to police after arriving at Incheon Airport.
All was not smooth on Daisy Fuentes and Richard Marx's flight from Vietnam to South Korea.
Fuentes took to Instagram to share photos of her and her husband's scary experience in which a passenger became violent and started attacking the flight attendants and other passengers. Marx immediately jumped in to try and diffuse the terrifying situation, which staff struggled to handle because of the unruly passenger's outbursts.
"On our flight from Hanoi to Seoul a guy sitting in the next row from us got crazy & started attacking the flight attendants & passengers. When he started pushing the female staff and pulling them by the hair @therichardmarx was the first to help subdue him," Fuentes wrote in the caption.
"This went on for FOUR hrs. I feel horrible for the abuse the staff had to endure but no one was prepared for this. They never fully got control of him. They didn't know how to use the taser & they didn't know how to secure the rope around him (he got loose from their rope restraints 3 times)."
The grid of photos shows a flight attendant pointing a Taser gun at the passenger, as well as Marx holding him down. In another photo Marx holds white rope, presumably to tie up the passenger. Fuentes noted that she would post video of the tumultuous flight after she and her husband reached their destination.
