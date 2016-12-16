Instagram Made Us Do It: Does Kylie Jenner's LED-Light Whitening Kit Actually Work?

If you've ever used a whitening gel before, there's a very distinct taste: It's not pleasant—like melted plastic with a hint of zest—and you can't wait to spit it out the second you're done. But unlike any other at-home whitening kit this one didn't hurt my typically sensitive teeth. Because this formula contains Sodium Bicarbonate, it gave the whitening gel a high PH level (so no tooth erosion or enamel damage which leads to sensitivity). That was the biggest bonus.

When it comes to teeth whitening products, you want to be weary of Peroxide (it's a big no-no that will make your teeth sensitive and it tastes awful). Though HiSmile's formula doesn't include the bleaching agent, it did however still have that somewhat familiar, off-putting taste (just less intense).