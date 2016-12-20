Holiday Gift Ideas for the Women in Your Life—Inspired by Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson & More!

ESC: 2016 Gift Guide, Girls Push

If you have a big family or a big friend group, the holidays can be a stressful time in the gift-giving department. 

Why is it so hard to pick the perfect gift? For starters, you have to buy something for each and every person in your life (right off the bat, your bank account's hurting). Then on top of that what you decide to give them needs to be fun yet purposeful, thoughtful yet amusing, chic yet practical—the list goes on. Unless the receiver is the best actress in the world, you know the minute they open said gift whether or not they're pleased. And one of the worst feelings is watching your best friend's genuinely excited expression turn into a fake one.

So what's a person to do? Glad you asked.

Below you'll find four top-notch gift guides with plenty of present ideas to choose from (inspired by the celebs that would love them, too).

Fit Friends

For Women Like: Julianne Hough, Khloe Kardashian, Kate Hudson

We all have that one uber-determined friend who wakes up at the crack of dawn to get in that workout. She's dedicated to her craft and you'll always be jealous of her toned arms, just not her sleep schedule. The perfect gift for her has to do with her passion, so head here for 15 ideas she's bound to love.

Jet-Setters

For Women Like: Kim KardashianRosie Huntington-Whiteley, Beyoncé

For the friend constantly on the road (or rather, in the sky), these nine gift ideas are just what she'll want to open. They're small enough to fit in her carry-on, but big enough to be a substantial gift packed with personality and sophistication. When she steps off her next 10+ hour flight she'll be calling you up to rave about how refreshed and rested she feels and looks.

Cool Moms

For Women Like: Jessica Alba, Hilary Duff, Ciara

These 15 amazing gift ideas go out to the new (or veteran) moms who commit to staying stylish. They have the best taste and are cool to the bone. Sometimes, because their style is so personalized, it can be hard to give them anything, but rest assured these picks will be right up their alley.

Insta Girls

For Women Like: Gigi HadidHailey Baldwin, Sofia Richie

For the girl obsessed with her social media presence, these gift ideas are gold. Give them something they can capture, take a photo with or make their photos better! The more Snapchat-able, the better.

Happy holidays!

