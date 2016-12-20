Holiday Gift Ideas for the Women in Your Life—Inspired by Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson & More!

If you have a big family or a big friend group, the holidays can be a stressful time in the gift-giving department.

Why is it so hard to pick the perfect gift? For starters, you have to buy something for each and every person in your life (right off the bat, your bank account's hurting). Then on top of that what you decide to give them needs to be fun yet purposeful, thoughtful yet amusing, chic yet practical—the list goes on. Unless the receiver is the best actress in the world, you know the minute they open said gift whether or not they're pleased. And one of the worst feelings is watching your best friend's genuinely excited expression turn into a fake one.

So what's a person to do? Glad you asked.