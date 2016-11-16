How to Get the Most Out of Your High-Waisted Jeans

When it comes to denim, it doesn't get more flattering or polished than a high-rise style.

And as a basic rule for wearing them, you want to pair them with pieces of the right proportions—what's the point of wearing them if you're not showing off the high waist? All of your tops should either be cropped (tees, sweaters, long sleeves, etc.) or tucked in, added layers are always welcome, the higher-end the accessory the more sophisticated your outfit will look and really any footwear will do. Remember all of those unwritten rules and you're ready to rock yours all day.

In need of a visual? Watch the above video for major closet inspiration—served by the one and only Catt Sadler—then take a peek at the below styling tips on how to let your high-waisted jeans take you from morning to noon to night.