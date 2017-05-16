Jessica and Ashlee Simpson's Dad Joe Simpson Is Cancer-Free Following Radiation Treatments

UPDATE: The Simpson family has received some good news. Joe Simpson is cancer-free after receiving radiation treatments, a rep confirmed to People Tuesday afternoon.

Joe Simpson has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

People confirms that Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson Ross' dad was initially diagnosed with the disease two months ago. He has since undergone prostate surgery and is heading back to work.

The publication reports that Joe is feeling better and is optimistic about his future. He has also received support from family and close friends during his battle.

Amid the health scares, Joe has been able to continue his new career as a photographer.