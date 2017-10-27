The Official Guide to the Best Halloween Episodes of All Time

When it comes to Halloween nostalgia, the Internet seems to know exactly what it likes: '90s movies.

Titles like Hocus Pocus, Scream and even the oft-underappreciated Halloweentown are among the favorites. People really can't get enough of their Halloween nostalgia—they want to watch the Sanderson sisters perform "I'll Put a Spell on You," they want to watch Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman bring men back from the dead, they want to watch a friendly ghost turn into a very, very hot teen actor. (Let's all take a moment of silence for '90s era Devon Sawa).

But obsessing over these big screen seasonal masterpieces leaves out a very important piece of Halloween pop culture: Old TV episodes.