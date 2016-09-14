Lady Gaga in Talks to Play the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Lady Gaga is the latest artist rumored to be in talks to headline the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 5, 2017 at NRG Stadium in Houston. Billboard reported Tuesday that the NFL is "hot on the singer" after her acclaimed performance of the National Anthem at Super Bowl 50.

The pop star has not addressed the rumors, and her rep has not returned E! News' request for comment. Meanwhile, the NFL told E! News in a statement, "We have had conversations with several fantastic artists about the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. However, at this point we do not have a final decision. We're happy there is so much excitement about the show."

If not Gaga, then who? Few contenders have been named, but on Aug. 13, Adele claimed she had been asked to do the show. "First of all, I'm not doing the Super Bowl," the Grammy winner told fans during a concert in L.A. "I mean, come on! That show is not about music. And I don't really...I can't dance or anything like that. They were very kind. They did ask me, but I did say no."

"I'm sorry," Adele added, "but maybe next time."