How Ciara and Future's Relationship Turned So Sour They Ended Up in Court

He also denied in an interview with HuffPost Live in July 2015 that cheating had anything to do with their breakup, saying he called the engagement off "way before any cheating rumors came out" because of his issues with the public road their courtship had taken.

Ironic, considering Ciara had once said that Future, being the man he was, made her feel particularly comfortable about expressing her feelings in public.

"I was like, 'I'll marry you today. You want to get married, let's get married.' But I'm not getting married with all these different people in my wedding," Future said. "My family have to be there. I'm from the hood, hood people going to be there. It might be people that you don't like that's going to be there. But I know they love me, they got my best interest...I don't want nobody from the industry there, I don't want the media there. You know how girls have their fairy tale weddings, this how they pick it."

And, according to Future, they had sex first and prayed later.

Ciara not-so-subtly-tweeted her reaction, writing, "Some Person Is So Dishonest and Ignorant That They Don't Deserve A Response." She added, "Furthermore, One's Main Focus Should Be On Being A Good Parent."

Asked how he felt about his ex moving on with a new guy, Future said on 105.1 FM's The Breakfast Club, also last July, "I swear, man, I'm not thinking about her...I mean, I want her to be totally happy. Like, you gotta understand, you want a person to be happy."

The rapper added, "I'm not bitter. People think I'm bitter because she moved on. But I'm good. I'm taking care of me. I don't need him—she needs him."

However, he wanted to make it clear how he felt about his son spending time with his ex's new guy, too. "Of course I wouldn't want someone pushing my son [in a stroller]," he continued. "Like, that's the number one rule. Like, if I was a kid and my mom had a dude pushing me, I would've jumped out of the stroller and slapped the s--t out of...you never do that in our community. You don't even bring a man around your son. You know this dude for a few months and you're bringing him around your kid? Who does that? Nobody does that."