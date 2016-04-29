Cash Cash and Sofía Reyes Premiere "How to Love" Music Video

The actual creation of the track was effortless and done in one day.

"I flew to record the song and it was done in hours," said Reyes. "I got to know them and they're so great."

Both the group and Reyes felt that this collaboration was seamless and will most likely not be the last of its kind.

"It would be great to have them on my album and work together again," said the Latina singer. "That would be amazing."

The group, which consist of brothers Jean Paul Makhlouf and Alex Makhlouf along with friend Frisch, definitely knew how to pin-point talent like Reyes. The 20-year-old singer just became the first solo lead female act to hit No. 1 on the Latin Pop Songs chart in five years, with her latest single "Solo Yo," featuring Prince Royce.