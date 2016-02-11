HGTV's Property Brothers Released a Country Music Video That Will Bring You to Tears

Grab the tissues.

The Property Brothers—yes, the handsome twins from that HGTV show—have swapped their paintbrushes for a set of microphones. Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott are going through a potential career swap, as they released their first ever music video for their country song, "Hold On," via Vevo Wednesday. To say it's emotional is putting it very lightly.

The Scott Brothers, the new name for their musical endeavors, look like naturals singing in a Nashville, Tennessee, barn, which also features scenes of loved ones traveling home to reunite with their families. In one scene there is an army dad reuniting with his two kids and wife at the airport—like we said, grab the tissues—and in another a daughter returns home to reunite with her whole family.

The duo already has released a second single, "Let the Night Shine In," which will receive the music video treatment in about a month. 

Jonathan Scott, Drew Scott, The Scott Brothers, Property Brothers

Entertainment Tonight

"Music has just always been part of our lives, something we're passionate about—we grew up on a ranch where most weekend nights ended in us all around the campfire, with our dad playing guitar," they told The Hollywood Reporter of their new venture. "There have been times in our lives where people have told us something just can't be done, and we've become addicted to proving these naysayers wrong."

Jonathan and Scott released a preview of their second single, which is has a more upbeat, faster vibe than "Hold On." They also plan on releasing a full album titled At Home, but if you're wondering if they're planning on ditching their HGTV series, they're not. In fact, they're going to squeeze in music whenever they can given their hectic filming schedules.

And speaking of new country music, watch Tim McGraw dish on his new album.

