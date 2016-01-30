Excited Celebs Gush Over Their First SAG Awards

Celebs First SAG Awards GIFs 2016

E!

These celebs are having one heck of a time at the 2016 SAG Awards.

The cast of Straight Outta Compton are among the stars living it up on the red carpet at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

We see you, O'Shea Jackson Jr.

Celebs First SAG Awards GIFs 2016

E!

Looking goooood.

Celebs First SAG Awards GIFs 2016

E!

There are few things we love as much as seeing stars who are truly pumped to be at an award show, and first timers are always excited to be there.

Taking selfies with fans, striking poses for photographers, and shouting out their families at home—it's sweet to see the nominees who are taking it all in on their special night.

Celebs First SAG Awards GIFs 2016

E!

Celebs First SAG Awards GIFs 2016

E!

Celebs First SAG Awards GIFs 2016

E!

RELATED: The complete list of winners at the 2016 SAG Awards

Mr. Robot star Rami Malek is one of the nominees enjoying his first SAG Award ceremony tonight.

Malek told E! News' Giuliana Rancic that his nomination news was "very unexpected."

"You dream about something like this, right?"

Celebs First SAG Awards GIFs 2016

E!

The 34-year-old actor also gave his mom an adorable birthday shout out from the red carpet.

Celebs First SAG Awards GIFs 2016

E!

When you have your first SAG Awards carpet you should always be thanking mom, of course.

Alicia Vikander, who won for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Danish Girl, is having a huge night, too.

"So far I've only seen this on YouTube and on TV from back home in Sweden," Vikander told Rancic on the carpet.

Celebs First SAG Awards GIFs 2016

E!

Now there are people on YouTube and in Sweden watching Vikander at her first SAGs.

We can't wait to see how the first time winners celebrate at the after-parties, too.

PHOTOS: 2016 SAG Awards: Red carpet arrivals

