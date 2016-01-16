Rowan Blanchard Opens Up About Her Sexuality: "I Don't Wanna Label Myself as Straight, Gay or Whateva"

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
The Royals 305, Prince Liam, Prince Robert

Prince Liam's Frustration With His Brother and Kathryn Builds in This Tense Clip From The Royals

Soleil Moon Frye, Nutrisystem, Before and After

Soleil Moon Frye Shows Off 26-Pound Weight Loss After Giving Birth to Her Fourth Child

Janet Jackson, Wissam al Mana

See Where Janet Jackson's Son Eissa Falls on Her Famous Family's Complicated Tree

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rowan Blanchard, 2015 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Rowan Blanchard is proving once again that she is wise beyond her years.

The 14-year-old Girl Meets World actress has never been one to shy away from mature, important conversations. As it turns out, this weekend was no different when the Disney Channel star opened up about her sexuality.

In a Twitter post shared early Saturday, Rowan called herself "queer," but also expressed the importance of not labeling others.

"In my life—only ever liked boys," she shared online. "However I personally don't wanna label myself as straight, gay or whateva so I am not gonna give myself labels to stick with—just existing;)"

She continued, "Yes, [I'm] open to liking any gender in future is why I identify as queer."

PHOTOS: Celebs who have come out as gay

The dialogue comes after the actress penned a lengthy blog post titled "Sorry, Not Sorry."

In the article, Rowan explained how she "quit apologizing for existing." She also shares three things that have helped the young star "trust myself enough to know that I don't always have to say sorry for myself."

After the article was posted, one fan decided to share her hopes for a "BisexualRileyMatthews2k16." It's an idea Rowan happily supports.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our newsletter and get the latest celeb news delivered straight to your inbox!

Girl Meets World Cast

DISNEY CHANNEL/Bob D'Amico

"Would really be here for this!" she replied to the tweeter. "If not Riley- its vvv important to me, being queer, that there is representation on our show."

She added, "& being queer to me just means not putting a label on sexuality- just existing."

New episodes of Girl Meets World air Friday nights only on Disney Channel.  

PHOTOS: Child stars who turned out more than alright 

TAGS/ Twitter , LGBT , Girl Meets World , Top Stories , Rowan Blanchard