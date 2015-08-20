How to Wear Shorts—No Matter Your Body Type!

Shorts are a pretty basic concept: They have the flexibility of pants and mimic the proportions of skirts. Still, many cringe at the thought of the closet staple as much as Tinder pickup lines (real story: "What Disney princess did you kill to get a smile like that?").

Perhaps it's because no pair seems to fit quite right or you feel it cuts you in all the wrong places, but we're telling you: If there's a will, there's a flattering way.

Here, suggested scenarios that may have stirred your shorts anxiety—and the perfect pieces to overcome any doubt.