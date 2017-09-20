Boyfriend of Murdered Reality TV Star Loredana Nesci Sentenced to 16 Years to Life

UPDATE: Robert Reagan was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison for the 2015 murder of his girlfriend, reality TV star and model Loredana Nesci, according to local reports. Weeks prior, he was found guilty of second-degree murder.

"I will never know what Loredana ever saw in you," a letter written by Nesci's brother Robert and read in court reportedly said. "She wasted years of her life, gifted you with so much money, and foolishly believed in your stories. You told her lie after lie."

"You were never grateful but, just like any other con man, you tried to dig deeper and get more out of her for doing nothing," the letter continued. "And when she was finally going to leave you, you gutted her like a farm animal."

________

Robert Reagan has been charged formally with one count of murder with a knife in the death of Loredana Nesci, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office said on Friday. If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 26 years to life in state prison.

________

Loredana Nesci, an LAPD officer-turned lawyer who starred in the SundanceTV reality show Loredana, Esq. has been found dead at age 47 while her longtime partner, Robert Reagan, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police said in a statement obtained by E! News that around 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, they received an emergency call from a "distraught male." Officers arrived at the Redondo Beach home Nesci shared with Reagan and their 5-year-old son Rocco Nesci-Reagan and found the reality star's body. They are investigating the incident as a homicide.

"A resident of Redondo Beach, Robert Reagan, 51 years of age has been arrested in connection with this homicide," police said in the statement.