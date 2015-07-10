Nicky Hilton Is Married! Heiress Weds James Rothschild at Kensington Palace: All the Details

Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images
They do!
In a wedding fit for a King and Queen (literally), Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild tied the knot at Kensington Palace in London on Friday, E! News confirms. A source says the lovebirds were married in front of a wall of white flowers and reveals that non-denominational ceremony was performed by a woman.
The 31-year-old bride was spotted leaving famed hotel Claridges today dressed in her wedding gownahead of her nuptials. The blond beauty looked absolutely gorgeous in a dramatic white Valentino haute couture wedding dress, which features a voluminous ball skirt and sheer illusion sleeves. Hilton, whose hair was pulled back for the occasion, also toted a white bouquet and a sported a veil that spanned the length of her dress train.
Nicky's older sister, Paris Hilton, served as the maid of honor and wore a pale-blue floor-length chiffon dress by Dennis Basso, who designed the bridesmaids' dresses. Her mother, Kathy Hilton, also donned a periwinkle blue gown, which featured white embroidery on the bottom.
We're told that Kyle Richards and her family attended the I-dos, seemingly putting their alleged family feud to rest. Kim Richards, however, was not present at the ceremony as she is currently in rehab seeking help for substance abuse.
Additional guests included Chelsea Clinton and husband Marc Mezvinsky, who are friends of the groom, as well as Jeff Beacher. Paris also brought along boyfriend Thomas Gross to all the weddng events, and the two were said to be "inseparable."
The lavish wedding was a 3-day affair across the pond that included cocktails at St. James' Spencer House on Thursday, a black tie ceremony and reception on Friday and a casual lunch on Saturday at The Orangery restaurant.
For the reception, we're told Nicky changed into a sequined mini-dress and "looked beyond gorgeous." Kim Richard's daughter Whitney, serenaded by the couple by singing "Lean On Me," and Paris, Kathy and James all gave toasts.
Rothschild "gushed about how grateful he was to have met her [Nicky]" a source says, adding that he called his blushing bride the "love of his life."
The 365 Style author previously celebrated her wedding with both "fairy-tale bridal shower" and a wild bachelorette party in Miami.
"I'm too nonchalant of a bride, and I think it terrifies my fiancé. He's always asking, 'Did you do this? Did you talk to the caterer? Did you talk to the florist?' I really just want everything traditional and beautiful," she previously told Avenue Magazine's June issue. "So many brides today want avant garde, over the top, fashion. I just like sticking to what works."
Nicky and James began dating in 2011 after meeting at Petra Ecclestone and James Stunt's wedding in Italy. The banking heir popped the question in August 2014, presenting his leading lady with a massive diamond engagement ring.
Congrats to the happy couple!