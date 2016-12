Princess Leia's Daughter Joins Scream Queens!

You may not know her name right now, but you certainly will.

You certainly know her famous family.

Billie Lourd, 22, is the latest young actress to land a role in Ryan Murphy's upcoming television horror comedy series Scream Queens.

Who's Billie?

Her mom is Carrie Fisher and grandma is Debbie Reynolds (Billie was with the two at the SAG Awards when Reynolds was honored with the lifetime achievement award). Billie's grandpa was the late Eddie Fisher and her dad is Hollywood powerhouse talent agent Bryan Lourd of CAA.